National Politics

Top Republican outraises top Dem for Mississippi governor

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press

January 31, 2019 06:27 PM

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves addresses several hundred students, parents and teachers during a school choice rally, part of the National School Choice Week, on the steps of the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Reeves called for more money for an existing program that pays private school tuition for students with special education needs.
Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves addresses several hundred students, parents and teachers during a school choice rally, part of the National School Choice Week, on the steps of the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Reeves called for more money for an existing program that pays private school tuition for students with special education needs. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo
Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves addresses several hundred students, parents and teachers during a school choice rally, part of the National School Choice Week, on the steps of the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Reeves called for more money for an existing program that pays private school tuition for students with special education needs. Rogelio V. Solis AP Photo
JACKSON, Miss.

The Republican lieutenant governor has raised far more money than the Democratic attorney general in the open race for Mississippi governor.

Candidates had a Thursday deadline to report how much money their campaigns collected and spent during 2018.

In the Republican primary for governor, Tate Reeves reports having $6.7 million on hand and Robert Foster reports about $12,300. Reeves is in his second term as lieutenant governor after serving two terms as state treasurer. Foster is a first-term state representative.

In the Democratic primary for governor, Jim Hood reports having just over $1 million and Velesha P. Williams reports about $1,380. Hood is in his fourth term as attorney general, and Williams is a retired Jackson State University employee.

Primaries are in August, and the general election is in November.

  Comments  