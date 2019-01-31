APNewsBreak: US moves ahead with oil leases near sacred park

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2005, file photo, tourist Chris Farthing from Suffolks County, England, takes a picture while visiting Chaco Culture National Historical Park in northwestern New Mexico. The Bureau of Land Management has rescheduled an oil and gas lease sale for March 28, 2019, that includes several parcels that are within 10 miles of the park. The agency says the sale was pushed back to accommodate a public protest period that was delayed due to the recent government shutdown. Jeff Geissler, File AP Photo