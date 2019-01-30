National Politics

China factory measure improves but activity still sluggish

The Associated Press

January 30, 2019 10:27 PM

China's Central Bank Governor Yi Gang, center, accompanies Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, left, and other Chinese officials as they begin US-China Trade Talks with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and other Trump Administration officials in the Diplomatic Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Complex, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Washington.
China's Central Bank Governor Yi Gang, center, accompanies Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, left, and other Chinese officials as they begin US-China Trade Talks with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and other Trump Administration officials in the Diplomatic Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Complex, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Washington. Andrew Harnik AP Photo
China's Central Bank Governor Yi Gang, center, accompanies Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, left, and other Chinese officials as they begin US-China Trade Talks with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and other Trump Administration officials in the Diplomatic Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Complex, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Washington. Andrew Harnik AP Photo
BEIJING

China's manufacturing improved in January, a survey showed Thursday, but forecasters said activity remains sluggish as Beijing tries to resolve a tariff battle with Washington.

The purchasing managers' index issued Thursday by the government statistics agency and an industry group rose 0.1 points on a 100-point scale but stayed below a level that shows activity expanding.

Measures for employment and domestic demand weakened.

China's economic growth sank to a three-decade low of 6.6 percent in 2018 after activity in the final quarter of the year dipped to its lowest level since the 2008 global crisis.

"We see economic growth remaining sluggish" through mid-2019, Citigroup economists said in a report. "We believe the government will step up efforts to keep the labor market stable."

Chinese and U.S. negotiators began talks Wednesday in Washington aimed at resolving the fight over U.S. complaints about Beijing's technology ambitions.

Communist leaders are trying to steer China to slower, more self-sustaining growth based on consumer spending instead of trade and investment.

But the deceleration has been sharper than expected, prompting Beijing to step up government spending and order banks to lend more to shore up growth and avoid politically dangerous job losses.

  Comments  