The Latest: Dems say lawmakers shouldn’t ‘overrule’ voters

The Latest on Gov. Gary Herbert's State of the State address (all times local):
7:30 p.m.
Utah Democrats are urging GOP lawmakers not to overrule the will of voters by changing the laws they approve on the ballot, like Medicaid expansion.
The statement came in response to Gov. Gary Herbert's State of the State address, where he said the measure will need adjustments to keep future costs in check.
Though he didn't support any specific proposals, state senators have advanced a plan to limit enrollment and impose a work requirement, changes that advocates say would gut the measure and could postpone it indefinitely. Herbert says he expects the measure could be implemented without delay even after revisions.
But Democratic House minority leader Brian King says lawmakers shouldn't be quick to overrule the will of Utah voters. He says further changes to voter-approved measures would be undemocratic and wrong.
7 p.m.
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is increasing his proposed tax cut for $225 million as he presses his call to restructure the tax system by putting new taxes on services, a project he calls the state's No. 1 priority.
The figure he named during his State of the State address on Wednesday matches a higher number proposed by new House Speaker Brad Wilson.
Herbert says the state should get there by slashing the sales tax rate from 4.85 percent to 1.75 percent, a change that he says will especially benefit lower and middle income families.
He says adding new taxes won't be easy, but it's necessary to keep the state on solid financial footing in a changing economy.
For example, he says the state taxes buggy whips but not Uber or Lyft rides.
4 p.m.
Gov. Gary Herbert is set to deliver his 10th annual State of the State address.
The Wednesday night speech comes shortly after the beginning of the 2019 Legislative session. Key issues so far have included Herbert's proposal for restructuring the sales-tax system and lawmakers' efforts to scale back a voter-approved Medicaid expansion.
Herbert is proposing cutting taxes by $200 million while adding new taxes on services like pest control and limousine rides. House Speaker Brad Wilson has proposed an even larger cut of $225 million.
Herbert used his speech last year give broad directives to lawmakers on the state's biggest challenges, including education, infrastructure and air quality.
Wednesday's address will be his second-to-last. Herbert is not running for re-election in 2020.
