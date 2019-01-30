Ex-corrections officer fatally shoots suspected car thief

Police say a retired New York City corrections officer fatally shot a suspected car thief who attacked him after abandoning a stolen SUV.
The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday in the city's Queens Village neighborhood.
Police say the ex-officer opened fire after the suspected thief whacked him in the head with an object.
The wounded man was taken to a hospital with a head injury and was pronounced dead. The ex-officer was treated for cuts to his head and face.
Police say the suspected thief ended up in the ex-officer's yard while on the run after the SUV's owner spotted him and an accomplice in the stolen vehicle.
Police say the alleged accomplice ran away, but they tracked him down and took him into custody.
