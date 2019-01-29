California seeks faster forestry approvals in wildfire fight

Tom Porter, director of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, right, accompanied by Board of Forestry and Fire Protection Chairman Keith Gilless, left, discusses the plan to speed up logging and prescribed burns designed to protect communities from wildfires, at a news conference Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. The effort would create a single environmental review process to cover vegetation reduction projects, field breaks and restoration projects. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo