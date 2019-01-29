Authorities: Police chase in Newark ends with 2 men wounded

Authorities say a police pursuit in New Jersey's largest city ended with shots fired and two men hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
The shooting in Newark occurred around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Authorities say officers had tried to stop the vehicle when a semiautomatic handgun was spotted inside the car. A short pursuit soon followed and shots were fired.
The injured men were being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.
No officers were injured in the shooting, which remains under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
