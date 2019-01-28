Oregon prepares for next federal government shutdown

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2018 file photo, Coast Guard personnel from Air Station Astoria in Oregon participate in a rescue exercise near Cape Disappointment, Wash. Anticipating possible additional federal government shutdowns, Oregon's Senate president has prepared a bill that will allow federal employees who are working but not being paid to receive unemployment benefits. The draft of the bill also would allow a state-funded program to pay unemployment benefits to active duty U.S. Coast Guard personnel stationed in Oregon who are legally compelled to provide regular service without compensation during a shutdown. The Daily Astorian via AP Colin Murphey