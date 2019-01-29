Light snow reported in parts of north central Alabama

Light snow is falling in parts of central Alabama and officials say up to 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) of snow is possible as a storm system moves across the state.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for 27 counties until noon Tuesday. That advisory includes Anniston, Birmingham, Gadsden, Talladega, Tuscaloosa and Selma. Forecasters canceled a winter storm warning that had been posted earlier.
Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency Monday because of the storm bringing some snow and hazardous driving conditions to a large part of the state. The governor's office urged motorists to use extreme caution.
Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings said after the storm front passes, hazardous driving conditions will remain, particularly Tuesday night, as water freezes on roadways.
