US charges Chinese tech giant Huawei, top executive

Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, center, with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, and FBI Director Christopher Wray speak Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at the Justice Department in Washington. The Justice Department unsealed criminal charges Monday against Chinese tech giant Huawei, two of its subsidiaries and a top executive, who are accused of misleading banks about the company's business and violating U.S. sanctions. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo