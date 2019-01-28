Koch group touts education push on curriculum, technology

FILE - In this photo May 22, 2012 file photo, Charles Koch speaks in his office at Koch Industries in Wichita, Kan. Hundreds of wealthy donors gathered by billionaire industrialist Charles Koch will be meeting this weekend of Jan. 26, 2019, for the first time since the influential conservative political network announced it won't spend any money on the 2020 presidential race. The Wichita Eagle via AP, File Bo Rader