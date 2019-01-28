California lawmakers seek tax cuts for sluggish pot industry

In this Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 photo a bud tender prepares marijuana for a customer at Med Men a dispensary in West Hollywood, Calif. A group of Democratic state lawmakers are proposing major tax cuts for the marijuana industry to jump-start's California's sluggish legal marketplace. The bill Assemblyman Rob Bonta of Oakland and others introduced Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 would for the next three years eliminate the state's $148 per pound cultivation tax and reduce the state's 15 percent excise tax on retail sales to 11 percent. Richard Vogel, File AP Photo