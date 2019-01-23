Phoenix City Council OKs $230 million arena renovation plan

The Phoenix City Council has approved a $230 million renovation plan for their downtown arena that is the home of the NBA's Phoenix Suns.
The measure was approved by a 6-2 vote Wednesday evening after more than three hours of discussion by council members, residents and business leaders.
The city will contribute $150 million toward the renovation with the money coming from its Sports Facilities Fund, which is made up of tourism taxes on hotels and rental cars.
The Suns operate the city-owned facility and will cover the other $80 million in renovations, including any overruns.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The plan will keep the Suns in Phoenix until at least 2037.
The 27-year-old Talking Stick Resort Arena also is home to the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury and the indoor football Arizona Rattlers.
Comments