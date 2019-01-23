SC gov State of State hits on familiar education, tax themes

Gov. Henry McMaster says South Carolina must fix its education system if it wants continued growth and prosperity.
McMaster's newfound commitment to education in Wednesday's State of the State speech wasn't a new development.
The governor promised education reform in his inauguration speech two weeks ago and put money in his budget proposal last week for teacher raises, a small increase in across-the-board funding and a $100 million fund to bring business to the most-disadvantaged school systems.
McMaster says he will sign any wholesale education reforms supported by fellow Republicans House Speaker Jay Lucas and state Sen. Greg Hembree.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
McMaster also said there would never be offshore drilling in South Carolina and pledged to give $200 million in extra money in this year's budget back as refunds to taxpayers.
Comments