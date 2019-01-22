Bloomberg to visit Maryland lawmakers, Naval Academy

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is scheduled to visit Maryland lawmakers and the U.S. Naval Academy.
The potential presidential candidate is planning stops in Annapolis, Maryland, on Tuesday.
A spokeswoman says he will meet with state lawmakers at the Maryland State House.
Then, he is scheduled to give a lecture at the nearby U.S. Naval Academy.
Bloomberg is considering running as a Democratic candidate for president in 2020.
