Urban prosecutors in Missouri put end to most pot cases

By JIM SALTER Associated Press

January 21, 2019 12:28 PM

ST. LOUIS

Recreational use of marijuana is illegal in Missouri, but for about one-third of the state's residents, it's a crime prosecutors won't pursue.

Over the past seven months, prosecutors in St. Louis city, Jackson County and most recently St. Louis County have all announced an end to prosecution of most low-level marijuana possession cases.

Missouri's urban areas join a growing list of places across the U.S. where similar policies have been adopted, including Manhattan and Philadelphia.

A day after taking office this month, St. Louis County prosecuting attorney Wesley Bell announced the policy change. St. Louis city Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner in June and Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker in November preceded Bell. About 2.1 million of Missouri's 6.1 million residents live in those jurisdictions.

