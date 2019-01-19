Capitol Watch: Lawmakers set to OK abortion rights measure

In New York state government news, Democrats in the state Senate aren't wasting any time in using their new power to pass bills long blocked by the old Republican majority.
On Tuesday, the chamber plans to take up the Reproductive Health Act, which would codify the abortion rights protections from Roe v. Wade, as well as legislation to require insurers to cover contraceptives.
The Democrat-controlled Assembly, which has passed the bills in earlier sessions, is expected to pass them again as well.
Meanwhile, lawmakers have called a hearing for next month on sexual harassment to hear from victims and experts about how the state can address the problem.
