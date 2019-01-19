Abortion foes march in Dallas, despite cold and wind, call for a ‘post-Roe world’

Thousands of anti-abortion protesters, including several hundred from the Fort Worth area, braved a bone-chilling wind Saturday to protest in favor of tougher abortion restrictions.
The theme of the 46th annual North Texas March for Life was “a post-Roe World,” said Kyleen Wright, a Mansfied resident and president of Texans for Life. It’s a reference to the 1973 Supreme Court decision known as Roe v. Wade, which struck down laws in many states that had restricted abortion.
Wright said many who oppose abortion believe the mood is right in Washington to bring back abortion restrictions, although change might be gradual.
“I think it will be more of a crumble, and that will give people better time to become adjusted to it, and that’s OK,” Wright said just before the march began. “It will give us time to have everything in place to help all the moms who need us.”
Debra McDaniels of Bedford, a retired school teacher, was among the several thousand marchers who gathered at Cathedral Guadalupe at 2215 Ross Avenue in downtown Dallas and walked more than a mile to the Earle Cabell Federal Building, 1000 Commerce St.
“I drank coffee and have several layers of clothes on, but I know in the end it will be worth it, and people know how much it means to me and all of us here today to make a showing,” McDaniels said.
Many marchers carried signs with messages such as “Love Life. Choose Life.” Some walked quietly and talked among themselves while others whispered prayers. Dancers, a bagpipe player and other musicians kept the crowd entertained along the way.
The March for Life was sponsored by Texans for Life, Catholic Pro-Life Committee of North Texas and the Respect Life Committee of the Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth.
The event occurred one day before the Women’s March, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Tarrant County Courthouse, 100 W. Weatherford St. downtown. That event began in January 2017 as a way to draw attention to many women’s rights issues.
