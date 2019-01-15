Suspect shot, killed by police in Northern California

Northern California authorities say a man was shot and killed by police after officers responded to a 911 call reporting an attack against an elderly man.
The Yuba County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday that 45-year-old Jahmal Derrick Stewart was fatally shot Monday in Linda, California, about 40 miles north of Sacramento.
The Sacramento Bee says police got a call that a man in his 70s was being robbed and beaten by a suspect who then took the man's cane.
Soon after police arrived on the scene, deputies radioed back that shots had been fired.
The sheriff's department described Stewart as a transient from the nearby area of Marysville.
The two deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.
