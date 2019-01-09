Sen. Ranker steps down from leadership amid investigation

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2015 file photo, Sen. Kevin Ranker, a Democrat from Orcas Island, listens during a hearing in Olympia, Wash. The lawmaker who is the subject of an investigation into allegations of improper conduct has stepped down from his leadership positions on two Senate committees. Senate Democratic leadership announced Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, that they were reconfiguring committees based on Sen. Ranker's decision to step down from his chairmanship of the newly proposed Environment & Tourism Committee. Rachel La Corte, File AP Photo