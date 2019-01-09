APNewsBreak: Au pairs win $65.5 million deal in Denver suit

In this Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 photo, from left, attorneys David Seligman, Nina DiSalvo and Alexander Hood of Denver's Towards Justice are shown outside the organization's office east of downtown Denver. A deal filed in federal court in Denver Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, will allow young people who have provided low-cost child care for American families to share in a $65.5-million class action settlement with the companies that brought the workers to the United States. David Zalubowski AP Photo