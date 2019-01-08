Eyeing 2020, Harris addresses prosecutorial past in memoir

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2018, file photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks to reporters following a get out the vote rally at Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa. As she nears a decision on whether to seek the presidency, Harris is striking a delicate balance on what could be a hurdle in a Democratic primary: her past as a prosecutor. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo