Alaska governor seeks disaster declaration after earthquake

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2018 file photo Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy is shown at a news conference, in Anchorage, Alaska. Dunleavy says he's requesting a major disaster declaration following the Nov. 30 earthquake that rocked Anchorage and other parts of south-central Alaska. Dunleavy told reporters from Anchorage Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, that the declaration, if approved, would free up money to help the state recover more quickly. Mark Thiessen,File AP Photo