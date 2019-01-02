California justices deny challenge to new police records law

CORRECTS TO JAN. 2, 2019-File - In this Nov. 2, 2018, file photo, people walk past the Earl Warren Building that houses the California Supreme Court in San Francisco. The California Supreme Court has denied a last-minute challenge to a state law opening police records to the public. The justices on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, denied an appeal saying that the law should apply only to incidents that happen after the law took effect Tuesday. The law was written partly in response to fatal police shootings of unarmed minority men. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo