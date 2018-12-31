Prosecutors: Fires may mean PG&E violated criminal sentence

FILE - This Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, file aerial photo shows the remains of residences leveled by the wildfire in Paradise, Calif. California's attorney general has told a federal judge it's possible Pacific Gas & Electric Co. could face charges up to murder if investigators find reckless operation of power equipment caused any deadly wildfires in the past two years. The Sacramento Bee reports the brief is purely advisory and any criminal charges would most likely be filed by county district attorneys. Noah Berger, File AP Photo