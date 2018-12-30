Former Afghanistan commander warns of plans to cut troops

FILE- In this Jan. 7, 2013, file photo retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal reacts during an interview with The Associated Press in New York. The former top U.S. commander in Afghanistan says that withdrawing up to half the 14,000 American troops serving there reduces the incentive for the Taliban to negotiate a peace deal after more than 17 years of war. McChrystal says on ABC’s “This Week” that the U.S. has “basically traded away the biggest leverage point we have.” Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo