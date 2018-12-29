A look at some of the biggest Idaho stories of 2018

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little gives his victory speech in Boise, Idaho. Voters selected a new governor for the first time since 2006, electing Republican Lt. Gov. Brad Little to fill the seat being vacated by retiring Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter. Little won with nearly 60 percent of the vote, a huge but not uncommon margin in the deeply red state of Idaho. Otto Kitsinger, File AP Photo