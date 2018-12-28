AP-NORC Poll: Edit baby genes for health, not smarts

In this Oct. 9, 2018 photo, an embryologist adjusts a microplate containing embryos that were injected with gene-editing components in a laboratory in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong province. Most Americans say it would be OK to change the DNA of babies before they're born to protect them from a variety of diseases _ but a December 2018 poll shows they'd draw the line at gene editing to create children who are smarter, faster or taller. Mark Schiefelbein AP Photo