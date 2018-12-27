Report squashes hopes for California-backed marijuana bank

FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, medical marijuana prescription vials are filled at a medical marijuana dispensary in the Venice Beach area of Los Angeles. California would likely lose money and face insurmountable federal hurdles if it tried to create a state-backed bank for the marijuana industry. That's according to a report released Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, by state Treasurer John Chiang. Chiang blames the federal government for continuing to classify marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug even though its legal in some form in 33 states. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo