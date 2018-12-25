Couple that lost home in California wildfire get pardons

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2018 file photo Jason James Burnett, accompanied by his daughter Faith and wife, Heather, poses at his mother-in-law's home in Chico, Calif. Burnett who lost her home in California's most destructive wildfire ever says she and her husband are humbled to have received pardons from Gov. Jerry Brown for old drug crimes. Burnett said Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, the pardons were bright spots in what has been a difficult period. Brown on Monday wiped away her conviction for possessing ephedrine with intent to make methamphetamine nearly 20 years after she was sentenced for the crime. Rich Pedroncelli,File AP Photo