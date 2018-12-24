Sheriff’s department issues gifts instead of tickets

A Vermont county sheriff's department delivered holiday cheer in the form of gifts instead of traffic tickets.
The Bennington County Sheriff's Department set out on Friday to pull over cars with minor infractions, only to hand over gifts instead of fines. The Bennington Banner reports officers would speak with the driver to find out what they need for Christmas, and then would call deputies at a local store to pick up the gift.
Throughout the year, Bennington Sheriff's Department employees donate a part of every paycheck to go toward the fund that pays for this gift-giving event. A "good amount" of the fund is paid for by these donations, and the rest is supplied by donations from community members.
