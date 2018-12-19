National Politics

Man dies after exchange of gunfire with police in Indiana

December 19, 2018 08:43 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.

Authorities say a southwestern Indiana man has died in a gunfight with police.

Indiana State Police say preliminary autopsy results show 24-year-old David Frederick of Vincennes died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say a West Terre Haute officer tried to stop Frederick's pickup truck for running a red light but he wouldn't pull over, and a Terre Haute officer joined the pursuit. Police say the truck pulled into a parking lot and Frederick emerged from it holding a handgun, ignored commands to drop it, and opened fire on the officers. Both officers returned fire.

Police say Frederick had recently expressed thoughts of suicide.

The names of the officers haven't been released yet.

