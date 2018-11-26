Villanueva ousts incumbent in race for Los Angeles sheriff

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2018, file photo, retired Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Alex Villanueva holds a news conference as he leads in votes against Sheriff Jim McDonnell, at Crossfit Resolute in Whittier, Calif., where he is part owner. Villanueva has won the race for Los Angeles County sheriff, making Jim McDonnell the first incumbent to lose the seat in more than a century. City News Service said updated election results Monday, Nov. 27, 2018 showed Villanueva leading by more than 125,000 votes, with only 100,000 ballots left to be counted. McDonnell promised an orderly transition of power in a statement released Monday. The Orange County Register via AP, File Sarah Reingewirtz