How global journalists investigated medical device safety

In this Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018 photo, sales representatives for Medtronic and Boston Scientific work their booths at the NYC Neuromodulation Conference in New York. For years, medical device companies and doctors have touted spinal cord stimulators as a panacea for millions of patients suffering from a wide range of intractable pain disorders. But the devices, surgically placed inside the back, that use electrical currents to block pain signals before they reach the brain _ are more dangerous than many patients understand, according to an Associated Press investigation. Mary Altaffer AP Photo