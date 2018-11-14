Carrington Rep. Chet Pollert elected House Majority Leader

Republicans in the North Dakota House have elected Carrington Rep. Chet Pollert as the new majority leader.
Pollert succeeds longtime Fargo Rep. Al Carlson, who lost his re-election bid last week. KFYR-TV reports Pollert was elected Tuesday night over Mike Nathe of Bismarck and Dan Ruby of Minot.
Pollert has represented District 29 since 1999. The district covers parts of Foster, LaMoure and Stutsman counties.
Carlson has been in the Legislature since 1993 and was majority leader the past decade.
Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature.
