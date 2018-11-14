Ukrainian PM blames local officials for heating crisis

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2015 file photo, a worker at a Ukrainian gas station Volovets in western Ukraine controls a valve. Angry Ukrainians took to the streets and blocked roads Tuesday Nov. 13, 2018, as hundreds of thousands remain without heating at a time when temperatures are plunging because of a dispute between the national gas company and regional utility providers. Pavlo Palamarchuk, File AP Photo