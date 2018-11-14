Ernst and Young to bring 600 jobs to Nashville

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has announced that professional services firm Ernst and Young plans to bring up to 600 jobs to Nashville.
The $22 million project was announced Tuesday. That same day, Amazon revealed it would invest $230 million-plus to locate its Operations Center of Excellence in Nashville Yards, a 15-acre (6 hectare) mixed-use downtown development still under construction.
The investment will be used to build a technology hub, called the Exceptional Delivery Growth Engine — or EDGE Center — and it will include software development, design and other operations.
Incentives for the deal have not been released.
Tennessee Economic Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe says the firm's investment comes at a time when the number of tech jobs in the greater Nashville area currently outpaces the national average.
