National Politics

Ernst and Young to bring 600 jobs to Nashville

The Associated Press

November 14, 2018 05:44 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has announced that professional services firm Ernst and Young plans to bring up to 600 jobs to Nashville.

The $22 million project was announced Tuesday. That same day, Amazon revealed it would invest $230 million-plus to locate its Operations Center of Excellence in Nashville Yards, a 15-acre (6 hectare) mixed-use downtown development still under construction.

The investment will be used to build a technology hub, called the Exceptional Delivery Growth Engine — or EDGE Center — and it will include software development, design and other operations.

Incentives for the deal have not been released.

Tennessee Economic Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe says the firm's investment comes at a time when the number of tech jobs in the greater Nashville area currently outpaces the national average.

  Comments  