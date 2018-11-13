In factory after factory, Kim tries to grow N. Korea economy

In this Oct. 22, 2018, photo, Kwon Yong Chol, left, the chief engineer at the Songdowon General Foodstuffs Factory, shows samples of products at his facility in Wonsan, North Korea. Though the international spotlight has been on his denuclearization talks with Washington, the North Korean leader has a lot riding domestically on his promises to boost the country’s economy and standard of living. His announcement in April that North Korea had sufficiently developed its nuclear weapons and would now focus on building its economy marked a sharp turn in official policy and set the stage for his rapid-fire meetings with the leaders of China, South Korea and the United States.
In this Oct. 22, 2018, photo, Kwon Yong Chol, left, the chief engineer at the Songdowon General Foodstuffs Factory, shows samples of products at his facility in Wonsan, North Korea. Though the international spotlight has been on his denuclearization talks with Washington, the North Korean leader has a lot riding domestically on his promises to boost the country’s economy and standard of living. His announcement in April that North Korea had sufficiently developed its nuclear weapons and would now focus on building its economy marked a sharp turn in official policy and set the stage for his rapid-fire meetings with the leaders of China, South Korea and the United States. Dita Alangkara AP Photo
In this Oct. 22, 2018, photo, Kwon Yong Chol, left, the chief engineer at the Songdowon General Foodstuffs Factory, shows samples of products at his facility in Wonsan, North Korea. Though the international spotlight has been on his denuclearization talks with Washington, the North Korean leader has a lot riding domestically on his promises to boost the country’s economy and standard of living. His announcement in April that North Korea had sufficiently developed its nuclear weapons and would now focus on building its economy marked a sharp turn in official policy and set the stage for his rapid-fire meetings with the leaders of China, South Korea and the United States. Dita Alangkara AP Photo

National Politics

In factory after factory, Kim tries to grow N. Korea economy

By ERIC TALMADGE Associated Press

November 13, 2018 07:33 PM

WONSAN, North Korea

For North Korean factory managers, a visit by leader Kim Jong Un is the highest of honors and possibly the most stressful event imaginable.

The chief engineer at the Songdowon General Foodstuffs Factory had looked forward to the visit for nearly a decade. His factory makes baked goods and soft drinks sold around the country.

Kwon Yong Chol said Kim's visit was the biggest thing that could have happened to the factory's workers. "He ate our instant noodles. He said they were delicious."

Not all managers have been so fortunate.

Kim has embarked on dozens of such visits after promising to turn his attention from weapons development to the economy. Reflecting the gravity of his current mission, Kim has shown little patience for cadres who come up short.

  Comments  