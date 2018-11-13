Drilling overwhelms agency protecting America’s lands

File- This photo taken May 24, 2018 shows a flare burning on the southwest corner of the Smith Ranch. Kenneth Smith, Inc. continues to be responsible for the grazing fees associated with the lands under the facility of which no longer grow vegetation; a necessity of the grazing lease. This is the case in all development of the lands for non-agriculture related utilization approved by the Bureau of Land Management and NM State Land Office. The actual footprint of acres lost, yet still on grazing lease responsibility is 7.3 times the what the BLM is reporting; a total of 125.41 acres. The Las Cruces Sun News via AP Robin Zielinski