Women to form first female majority on Maui council

Six women are entering Maui's governing body, forming a female majority on the council for the first time in its history.
The Maui News reports women ran for eight of the nine seats on the Maui County Council this year.
Natalie "Tasha" Kama, Alice Lee, Yuki Lei Sugimura, Kelly King, Tamara Paltin, and Keani Rawlins-Fernandez are set to take charge of the 2019-20 council on Jan. 2.
The council has never had more than four female members at any one time.
The first woman to enter the office was Jessie Ross Crowell, who was appointed to the board of supervisors in 1938 to complete her husband's term after his death. The board preceded the council.
Caroline K. Rodrigues was the first woman elected, entering the role in 1955.
