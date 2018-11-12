Roger Stone associate expects to be charged in Mueller probe

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017, file photo, longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington. An associate of Stone said Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, that he expects to face charges in the special counsel’s Russia investigation. Conservative conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi said on his YouTube show that negotiations fell apart with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team and he expects in the coming days to be charged with making false statements. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo