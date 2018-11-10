Convicted West Virginia Supreme Court justice stepping down

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 file photo, West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry leaves the Robert C. Byrd United States Courthouse in Charleston, W.Va. after a federal jury was selected for his criminal trial. On Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, the office of Gov. Jim Justice said that he has accepted the resignation of the suspended state Supreme Court justice recently convicted of federal charges, days ahead of a legislative session set to consider the justice’s removal amid an ongoing scandal involving the court. The Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP Craig Hudson