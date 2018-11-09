The Latest: Court gives telescope foes time to take action

The Latest on the legal battle over a permit to build a giant telescope on a Hawaii mountain (all times local):
3:15 p.m.
The Hawaii Supreme Court is giving opponents of a giant telescope more time to decide whether they'll pursue the next legal step in fighting the project.
Associate Justice Sabrina McKenna says opponents have 10 days from Friday to file a motion for reconsideration of the court's ruling upholding the construction permit for Thirty Meter Telescope.
The opponents asked for more time, saying they can't make a decision about whether to seek reconsideration until the dissenting judge issues his opinion.
On Oct. 30, the court ruled 4-1 that the state land board was correct in approving a permit to build on a mountain some Native Hawaiians consider sacred.
Associate Justice Michael Wilson dissented but didn't immediately release his opinion.
Telescope attorneys opposed giving them more time.
___
12:15 p.m.
Opponents of a giant telescope planned for Hawaii's tallest mountain want more time before asking the state Supreme Court to reconsider a recent ruling upholding the project's construction permit.
They filed a motion Thursday saying they can't make a decision about whether to seek reconsideration until the dissenting judge issues his opinion.
On Oct. 30, the court ruled 4-1 that the state land board was correct in approving a permit to build Thirty Meter Telescope on a mountain Hawaiians consider sacred.
Associate Justice Michael Wilson dissented but didn't immediately release his opinion.
Attorney General Russell Suzuki said a motion for reconsideration must be filed within 10 days of the ruling.
The opponents say they need to be able to review the full decision, which includes Wilson's dissenting opinion.
