DFW fundraiser ‘Operation Classified’ aims to raise legal funds for Gen. Mike Flynn

A DFW gala aims to raise money for former national security adviser General Michael Flynn ahead of his prison sentence in December.

The gala, organized by talk show host John B Wells, is called Operation Classified and will take place Friday through Sunday at the Hilton in Grapevine, according to the event’s news release.

“The event ... is billed as the largest-ever event supporting General Michael Flynn, features a who’s who of political leaders supporting a man they collectively call a great American patriot and hero,” the release says.

Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, was charged as part of Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible coordination with the Trump campaign.

On Dec. 1, 2017, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the F.B.I. about conversations with the Russian ambassador in a plea deal with Mueller.

He is to set to be sentenced on Dec. 18.





Under the plea agreement, Flynn is under a gag order. His brother, Joseph Flynn, will be speaking at the gala in his place, event organizers said.

Wells, the host of late-night talk show “Coast to Coast,’ issued a statement about the event in the release. He said he and his wife, Brendi Wells, organized the event and it is designed to raise awareness and finances for Flynn.

“I would argue that Lieutenant General Michael Flynn represents all American Patriots, certainly those on the right. The power behind the DNC, the “progressives” (in reality, socialists) is that they support each other in a manner that more independently minded conservative Americans do not,” he said. “General Flynn is a victim of political expedience, political skullduggery and lawfare. He defended his son, like any father would and the left crewed up and destroyed the man’s reputation, his families’ reputations and his finances.”

Interviews conducted by special counsel investigators included questions about the business dealings of Flynn and his son, who served as his father’s chief of staff and top aide.

Flynn’s sister, Barbara Flynn Redgate, and brother, Joseph Flynn, started a legal defense fund for Flynn in September 2017. Operation Classified is working with Flynn’s family to help raise funds.