Racism lingers for NHL players 60 years after O’Ree landmark

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2018, file photo, Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly (25) argues from the penalty box with Chicago Blackhawks fans during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago. Washington Capitals forward heard the unmistakably racial taunts from fans from inside the penalty box. As a black hockey player, he knew exactly what they meant by yelling, “Basketball, basketball, basketball.” Jeff Haynes, File AP Photo