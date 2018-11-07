Democrat Horn wins Oklahoma US House seat in upset

Democrat Kendra Horn has ridden a blue wave of support to upset Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Russell in Oklahoma's 5th Congressional District.
Tuesday's vote makes Horn the first Democrat in more than 40 years to win the district, which includes downtown Oklahoma City, and it's the first time the conservative state has been represented by a Democrat in Congress since 2013.
Horn is an attorney and mediator and formerly served as press secretary to Democratic former U.S. Rep. Brad Carson.
In other congressional races, Republican Kevin Hern defeated Democrat Tim Gilpin to keep the U.S. House seat in the Tulsa area in Republican hands.
Incumbent GOP Reps. Tom Cole, Frank Lucas and Markwayne Mullin each handily won re-election.
