FILE - In this May 10, 2018 file photo, Kendra Horn speaks during a forum for Oklahoma 5th congressional district seat Democratic candidates in Edmond, Okla. Horn is facing incumbent Republican Rep. Steve Russell. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo

Democrat Horn wins Oklahoma US House seat in upset

By SEAN MURPHY Associated Press

November 07, 2018 01:48 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY

Democrat Kendra Horn has ridden a blue wave of support to upset Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Russell in Oklahoma's 5th Congressional District.

Tuesday's vote makes Horn the first Democrat in more than 40 years to win the district, which includes downtown Oklahoma City, and it's the first time the conservative state has been represented by a Democrat in Congress since 2013.

Horn is an attorney and mediator and formerly served as press secretary to Democratic former U.S. Rep. Brad Carson.

In other congressional races, Republican Kevin Hern defeated Democrat Tim Gilpin to keep the U.S. House seat in the Tulsa area in Republican hands.

Incumbent GOP Reps. Tom Cole, Frank Lucas and Markwayne Mullin each handily won re-election.

