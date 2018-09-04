Sheriff’s Office: Body found along highway in Buckeye area

Authorities are trying to identify a person whose body was found in bushes along State Route 85 in the Buckeye area.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the body found Monday was decomposing and that cause of death isn't immediately known.
