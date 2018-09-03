City councilor pushes for more electric scooter oversight

A few days after an electric scooter rider injured a pedestrian and fled the scene, a Cincinnati city councilor is pushing to make the scooter company responsible for such crashes.
California-based Bird Rides Inc. launched their scooter program in Cincinnati in July. Councilman David Mann said he has filed a motion requiring Bird to cover damages resulting from misuse of the scooters, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported .
That would include riding on sidewalks, running red lights or leaving scooters on their sides, a tripping hazard for pedestrians. Bird has already agreed to protect the city from lawsuits pertaining to such misuse.
"Because otherwise, they don't have any real incentive to make sure this stuff doesn't happen," Mann said, citing the hit-and-run a few days prior.
The company said in a Wednesday statement that "we are constantly evolving our service, and want to work with the City to provide comprehensive rider education and technology tools that encourage the responsible and safe use of our sustainable transportation option."
Nationwide, Bird's ride-share model and lack of advance warning before launching have given city leaders headaches. Recently in Milwaukee, the company was required to remove its scooters until a regulatory framework was put in place.
Cincinnati set up a pilot program for Bird, but officials were blindsided by the company initially. Emails among city officials showed they were not aware ahead of time that Bird was coming and were unsure how to respond.
Mann said he is approaching the situation as a lawyer. "How can Bird be required to assume serious responsibility that will cause them to take serious steps? I'm all for having fun, but let's understand that the sidewalks are a shared space," he said.
The motion will be circulated among other city council members this week for discussion, Mann said.
Comments