Russian clubs struggle to maintain World Cup momentum

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018 file photo, from left, Russia’s Alexander Golovin, Denis Cheryshev, Artyom Dzyuba, and Roman Zobnin celebrate the first goal of the group A match between Russia and Egypt at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia. Two months on from the World Cup, Russia’s top clubs have struggled to show much momentum in European competitions or the transfer market. Smaller teams are posting record crowds at their gleaming new arenas, though fundamental questions remain over financial stability. Efrem Lukatsky, file AP Photo