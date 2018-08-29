Democrat blisters indicted California Rep. Hunter in TV ad

Just days after Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter was indicted by a federal grand jury, his Democratic opponent is trying to make him pay a political price.
Ammar Campa-Najjar's campaign is set to air a 30-second TV ad Thursday that calls the congressman an embarrassment to his Southern California district.
Hunter and his wife were charged last week with using more than $250,000 in campaign funds to illegally finance family trips to Italy and Hawaii, golf outings, school tuition, theater tickets — even fast food purchases.
They have pleaded not guilty.
Hunter calls the charges politically motivated.
A narrator in the ad says Hunter is driven by greed and urges voters in the strongly Republican district to "put country over party" and support Campa-Najjar.
